Optas LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

