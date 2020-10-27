Optas LLC Buys 2,924 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

