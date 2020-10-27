Optas LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

