Optas LLC Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,459.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

