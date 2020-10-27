Optas LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

NYSE:JPM opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

