Optas LLC Acquires New Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.