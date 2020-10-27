Oppenheimer Weighs in on Seagen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $10.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

SGEN opened at $195.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $164.40. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

