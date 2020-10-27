Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $24.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.01 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

BIIB stock opened at $256.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1 year low of $255.83 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

