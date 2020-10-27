Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $892,177.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,017,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,923 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,284 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

