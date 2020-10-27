Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSBC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OSBC opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.