NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Biogen by 82.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 11.4% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.83 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

