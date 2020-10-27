NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,796.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

