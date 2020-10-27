NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 206.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $14,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.