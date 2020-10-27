NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 122.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

Shares of PH stock opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $228.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day moving average of $184.01.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

