NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $109,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 950.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

