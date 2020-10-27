NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 291 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 549.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $323.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $307.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

