Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 75 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 75 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.08.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.