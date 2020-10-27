NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.