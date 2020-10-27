Northcoast Research Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the conglomerate will earn $6.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

NYSE CSL opened at $127.19 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

