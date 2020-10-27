Norfolk Southern (NSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NSC stock opened at $210.66 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

