Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.13 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $461.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

