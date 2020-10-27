Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nomura were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nomura stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

