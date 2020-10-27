Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.65 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.00 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

