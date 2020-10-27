Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Maxim Group

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $63.43 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,177 shares of company stock valued at $378,673. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

