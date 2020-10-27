NIC (EGOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. NIC has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.76-0.76 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.76 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NIC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.32.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGOV. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

