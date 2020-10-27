NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mckinley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.26 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $950.70 million, a PE ratio of 158.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 145.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12,848.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 23.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.