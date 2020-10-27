NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.38-0.42 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NREF opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 9,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,853 shares of company stock valued at $372,693 over the last 90 days.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.