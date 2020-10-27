Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

