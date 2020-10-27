NewMarket (NEU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%.

NewMarket stock opened at $352.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.38. NewMarket has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.73 and a 200 day moving average of $391.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

