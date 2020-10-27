New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

