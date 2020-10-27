New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
