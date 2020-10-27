New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

