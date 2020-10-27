New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
PEP stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
