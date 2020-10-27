New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

