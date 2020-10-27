NetSTREIT (NTST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTST opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. NetSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24.

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

