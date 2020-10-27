NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,254 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of NetApp worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

NTAP opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

