National Storage Affiliates Trust to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NSA opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.38 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

