National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $203.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.46 million. On average, analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NESR stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

NESR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

