National Bank Holdings Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NBHC opened at $31.77 on Monday. National Bank has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 153,547 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 21.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 44.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

