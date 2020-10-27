National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Under Weight Rating for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.32 million during the quarter.

