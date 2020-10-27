Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

NYSE:MYE opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $514.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.