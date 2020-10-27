Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,119,942.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 in the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

