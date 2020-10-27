Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

MTL stock opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $910.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

