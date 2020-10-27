M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in M&T Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

