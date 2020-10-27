MorphoSys (MOR) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) is one of 759 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MorphoSys to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MorphoSys and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $80.43 million -$115.38 million -27.95 MorphoSys Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.44

MorphoSys’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MorphoSys and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A MorphoSys Competitors 7340 19988 37881 1525 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.87%. Given MorphoSys’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MorphoSys has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MorphoSys and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys 23.07% 12.46% 7.11% MorphoSys Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Volatility and Risk

MorphoSys has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys’ competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, an antibody for the treatment of haematological cancers; MOR202, an antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, as well as other autoimmune diseases; MOR106, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; and MOR107, a lanthipeptide for oncology diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma A/S to develop peptide-derived therapeutics for unmet medical needs; and a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys' investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208). The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

