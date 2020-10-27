Morningstar (MORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

MORN opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.10. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $188.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,332,181.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,074,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,652,718.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,497,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

