Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
SJR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.94.
NYSE SJR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
