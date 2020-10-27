Monument Capital Management Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

