Mizuho Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $67.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.46.

NYSE:CMS opened at $66.15 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

