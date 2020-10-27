MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.96. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 547,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $186,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 857,473 shares of company stock valued at $291,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

