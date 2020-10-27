Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:AVO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 63,641 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $763,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 753,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 17,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306 in the last three months.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

