Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of AVO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
