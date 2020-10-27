Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 17,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $204,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 63,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $763,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 753,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $513,306 in the last ninety days.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

